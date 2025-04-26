New York Giants Draft Toledo Defensive Tackle Darius Alexander in Third Round
Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander was the first pick of the third round (No. 65 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night. Alexander will join the New York Giants, who used their third choice of the draft on the skilled defender.
At the NFL Combine, Alexander measured in at 6'4" and 305 pounds. He tested fairly well, graded as the fifth-best defensive tackle at the combine, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash, with a 1.72-second ten-yard split. His combine performance also included 28 reps on the bench press, a 31" vertical jump, and a 9'3" broad jump.
2024 was Alexander's best college season with 40 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks, plus an interception that he returned for a touchdown and four pass breakups. He earned an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl for his performance on the season.
In four years with the Rockets, Alexander played in 57 games, totaling 127 tackles with 22 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also grabbed an interception with 13 pass deflections and a fumble recovery. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native became a full-time starter in 2023 and was an All-MAC selection in his final two college seasons.
Alexander will join another former Rocket on the Giants in inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson.