RECRUITING: Miami RedHawks Land Commitment From Top-25 2026 QB Tommy Carr
The Miami RedHawks made a splash with their first commitment of the 2026 class this week. Quarterback Tommy Carr of Saline, Michigan announced his intention to play for Chuck Martin' program via X.
247Sports rates Carr as a three-star prospect. The outlet also ranks Carr as the #24 quarterback recruit in the class of 2026, as well the #6 prospect in the state of Michigan. Carr is also the highest-rated quarterback prospect yet from the 2026 class to commit to a program from a Group of Five conference.
Carr, who measures 6'3" and 185 pounds, chose the RedHawks over offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, and Iowa State. He reportedly completed 177 passes for 2535 yards with 26 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns.
In 2025, Miami look to build upon a 9-5 2024 campaign that saw them reach the Mid-American Conference championship game for a second consecutive time and win the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.
Watch some of Carr's high school highlights here.