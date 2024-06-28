TRANSFER PORTAL: Ohio Picks Up Wisconsin Corner Michael Mack
The Ohio Bobcats have officially announced the signing of defensive back Michael Mack. The 6'1" Maryland native will be making his third college stop, this time in the Mid-American Conference. Mack previously was a member of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Air Force Falcons.
He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Mack spent 2020-2022 at Air Force, where he appeared in 21 games with 69 tackles and an interception, plus four defended passes and a fumble recovery.
He then transferred to Wisconsin, where he needed a waiver to be eligible for the 2023 season. This is due to a service academy rule that players must transfer within their first two years in order to be immediately eligible. That waiver was denied, leading to Mack not appearing for the the Badgers. Mack entered the portal in late April, 2024.
Mack joins an Ohio group that was the top scoring defense in the Mid-American conference last season, allowing 15.8 points per game, as the Bobcats secured their second consecutive ten-win season under Tim Alpin.
Ohio will open the 2024 season on August 31 at Syracuse on the ACC Network.