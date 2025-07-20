G5 Football Daily

Boise State's Marco Notarainni Nominated For AFCA Good Works Team, 7 Total For MWC

Joe Londergan

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Marco Notarainni (53) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
7 Mountain West Conference football players have been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® ahead of the 2025 college football season.

197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.

Marco Notarainni - Boise State - Linebacker - Redshirt Senior

Logan Taylor - Hawaii - Linebacker - Redshirt Senior (Eight Year)

Taylor will not play this season as his petition for an eighth season of eligibility was denied.

Jordan Brown - Fresno State - Wide Receiver - Redshirt Senior (Sixth Year)

Cameron Friel - UNLV - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior

Taniela Latu - San Jose State - Linebacker - Redshirt Senior

Evan Svobada - Wyoming - Tight End - Redshirt Senior

Bronson Olevao Jr. - Utah State - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

