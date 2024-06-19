EA Sports College Football 25: Will Mikey Keene Be The Top-Rated QB in the Mountain West?
In just inside of a month, college football fans will have their hands on EA Sports College Football 25. Until the game is actually out, the public will continue to speculate on who the game's top-rated players will be. Particularly, they are waiting on bated breath to who the top QBs are in each conference.
After a strong 2023 campaign out west after transferring from UCF, expectations are fairly high for Fresno State's Mikey Keene.
Recently, College Football Network took a stab at who the game's top starting quarterbacks will be, projecting the rating for the starter on each team. With a projected overall rating of 92, Keene had the highest such stat of all suspected starting Mountain West quarterbacks and the #7 overall quarterback rating in the game.
In 2023, Keene completed 283 passes on 422 attempts for 2976 yards, throwing 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also had one rushing touchdown in his first season as a member of the Bulldogs' football program. The redshirt junior previously appeared in 15 games over two seasons at Central Florida.
Fresno State achieved a 9-3 record last season and a victory in the New Mexico Bowl. Jeff Tedford enters his sixth total and third consecutive season as the program's head coach.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. Until then, we'll just have to continue to guess on who the game's top individual players will actually be.