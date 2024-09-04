Week Two - Boise State @ #7 Oregon: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
A week that's likely been circled on the calendar for plenty of college football fans in the Pacific Northwest for months is finally here. Both the Boise State Broncos and the Oregon Ducks have College Football Playoff aspirations this season. For better or worse, Saturday's game between the two sides is going to be a major talking point for their resumes at the end of the season.
Will Ashton Jeanty or Dillon Gabriel lead their side to victory? Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Boise State Broncos (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West) @ Oregon Ducks (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Date: Saturday, September 7
Time: 7 PM PT/ 8 PM MT/ 10 PM ET
TV: Peacock
Radio: Bronco Radio Network
Betting Line: Oregon -18.5 on FanDuel
Oregon Looking For Improvement
The Ducks had the #3 rating in the AP Poll entering Week One, but fell four spots despite getting a win over the Idaho Vandals. Oregon led 14-0 at the half, but ended up needing a late touchdown catch from Tez Johnson to seal a 24-14 win. The Ducks will obviously prioritize finishing more dries after three punts, two turnovers on downs, a lost fumble, and a missed field goal against an FCS foe.
Jeanty's Monstrous Start To An Anticipated Season
In a Week One win over Georgia Southern, Boise State's defense also left quite a bit to be desired. Fortunately for the Broncos, Ashton Jeanty did more to further help his case as the top running back in this draft class. On 20 carries last week, the redshirt junior ran for a school record 267 yards and a school record six touchdowns.
Boise State Has Never Lost To Oregon
Boise State has won all three of their previous meetings against the Ducks, including that infamous 2009 matchup that ended in the violent confrontation between LeGarrette Blount and Byron Hout. Their most recent victory came in 2017, in Las Vegas, when Bryan Harsin beat Mario Cristobal 38-28.
