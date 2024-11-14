What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Boise State Dropping To #13
This past weekend, Boise State football had a closer result than many expected. The Broncos beat a three-win Nevada team 28-21, improving to 8-1 on the season.
Following the close win, the Broncos were once again included in Tuesday's latest College Football Playoff rankings. However, they fell one spot from #12 to #13.
In a teleconference following the rankings reveal, Michigan Athletic Director and CFP Selection Committee Chair Warde Manuel commented to G5 Football Daily on Boise State's most recent performance and where they landed in this week's rankings.
"Well, you know, obviously they won against Nevada, and they've been having a great season. I think when you look at it as it relates to where they fell back one, that's more related to how teams played that were above them."
As Manuel noted, the committee did not attribute Boise State's slight drop to their own performance, but felt it appropriate to slot other teams above them due to the magnitude of those results - specifically, Ole Miss' upset of Georgia. Ole Miss was previously ranked #16, but were moved up to #11. Georgia were previously #3, but moved down to #12.
"It wasn't that Boise State did not have a good win. It was more around in the analysis of how everything fell, where teams ahead of them were and who slid in different directions, and then obviously Ole Miss had a great win versus Georgia and moved ahead of Boise State based on the committee's evaluation."
Even at #13, Boise State would still make the playoff, given they win the Mountain West Conference championship. The highest-ranked G5 conference champion would automatically receive the #12 seed if they are ranked outside of the top 12.
The Broncos return to action this week against San Jose State on CBS Sports Network at 4 PM PST, 5 PM MT.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State down to #13, Army to #24, Tulane in at #25
Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 12
Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Heisman Odds After Week 11