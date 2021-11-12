Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-5, 2-4 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

Syracuse Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR US TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 83rd 14th SP+ 56th 46th FPI 60th 48th

- Offensive Statistics:

Syracuse Louisville Total Offense 58th (415.1) 34th (442.3) Scoring Offense 56th (29.4) 60th (28.8) Passing Yards 117th (167.4) 61st (237.3) Yards Per Completion 52nd (12.56) 22nd (13.69) Rushing Yards 3rd (247.7) 23rd (205.0) First Downs Gained 66th (191) 79th (186) 3rd Down Con. % 99th (35.6%) 88th (36.9%) 4th Down Con. % 39th (61.5%) 80th (47.4%) Red Zone Con. % 105th (77.4%) 52nd (86.7%) Turnovers Lost 26th (9) 61st (12) Interceptions Thrown 26th (5) 26th (5) Fumbles Lost 34th (4) 105th (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 53rd (4.78) 42nd (4.33) Sacks Allowed 60th (2.11) 39th (1.67) Avg. Time of Possession 32nd (30:59) 22nd (31:46)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Syracuse Louisville Total Defense 14th (316.7) 87th (407.6) Scoring Defense 44th (22.6) 74th (27.4) Passing Yards Allowed 25th (191.1) 117th (274.6) Rushing Yards Allowed 33rd (125.6) 42nd (133.0) 3rd Down Defensive % 27th (34.6%) 40th (36.2%) 4th Down Defensive % 71st (53.3%) 85th (56.2%) First Downs Allowed 30th (165) 91st (200) Red Zone Defensive % 51st (81.2%) 117th (91.4%) Turnovers Gained 129th (5) 91st (11) Interceptions Caught 119th (3) 33rd (9) Fumbles Recovered 112th (2) 112th (2) Sacks Per Game 4th (3.67) 26th (2.78) TFL Per Game 8th (7.2) 32nd (6.1)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Syracuse Louisville Net Punting 127th (33.57) 43rd (40.80) Avg. Kickoff Return 63rd (20.92) 51st (21.67) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 15th (17.04) 84th (21.81) Avg. Punt Return 32nd (11.20) 30th (11.73) Avg. Punt Ret. Defense 58th (7.11) 31st (4.70) Field Goal Attempts 7-12 9-12 PAT 32-34 31-32

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 63.1 percent chance to win against the Orange. Louisville has an FPI of 4.4 (48th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 1.8 (60th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 59.76 percent chance to take down the Orange. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 7.7 (46th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 6.0 (56th overall). Following the loss vs. Clemson, Louisville is favored in all three of their remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

Post-Week 4: 6.14

Post-Week 5: 6.19

Post-Week 6: 5.47

Post-Week 7: 5.74

Post-Week 8: 6.56

Post-Week 9: 6.20

Post-Week 10: 5.93

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Syracuse 27.

