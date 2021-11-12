Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-5, 2-4 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:
- Rankings:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
US TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
83rd
14th
SP+
56th
46th
FPI
60th
48th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Total Offense
58th (415.1)
34th (442.3)
Scoring Offense
56th (29.4)
60th (28.8)
Passing Yards
117th (167.4)
61st (237.3)
Yards Per Completion
52nd (12.56)
22nd (13.69)
Rushing Yards
3rd (247.7)
23rd (205.0)
First Downs Gained
66th (191)
79th (186)
3rd Down Con. %
99th (35.6%)
88th (36.9%)
4th Down Con. %
39th (61.5%)
80th (47.4%)
Red Zone Con. %
105th (77.4%)
52nd (86.7%)
Turnovers Lost
26th (9)
61st (12)
Interceptions Thrown
26th (5)
26th (5)
Fumbles Lost
34th (4)
105th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
53rd (4.78)
42nd (4.33)
Sacks Allowed
60th (2.11)
39th (1.67)
Avg. Time of Possession
32nd (30:59)
22nd (31:46)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Total Defense
14th (316.7)
87th (407.6)
Scoring Defense
44th (22.6)
74th (27.4)
Passing Yards Allowed
25th (191.1)
117th (274.6)
Rushing Yards Allowed
33rd (125.6)
42nd (133.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
27th (34.6%)
40th (36.2%)
4th Down Defensive %
71st (53.3%)
85th (56.2%)
First Downs Allowed
30th (165)
91st (200)
Red Zone Defensive %
51st (81.2%)
117th (91.4%)
Turnovers Gained
129th (5)
91st (11)
Interceptions Caught
119th (3)
33rd (9)
Fumbles Recovered
112th (2)
112th (2)
Sacks Per Game
4th (3.67)
26th (2.78)
TFL Per Game
8th (7.2)
32nd (6.1)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Net Punting
127th (33.57)
43rd (40.80)
Avg. Kickoff Return
63rd (20.92)
51st (21.67)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
15th (17.04)
84th (21.81)
Avg. Punt Return
32nd (11.20)
30th (11.73)
Avg. Punt Ret. Defense
58th (7.11)
31st (4.70)
Field Goal Attempts
7-12
9-12
PAT
32-34
31-32
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 63.1 percent chance to win against the Orange. Louisville has an FPI of 4.4 (48th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 1.8 (60th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 59.76 percent chance to take down the Orange. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 7.7 (46th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 6.0 (56th overall). Following the loss vs. Clemson, Louisville is favored in all three of their remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Post-Week 4: 6.14
- Post-Week 5: 6.19
- Post-Week 6: 5.47
- Post-Week 7: 5.74
- Post-Week 8: 6.56
- Post-Week 9: 6.20
- Post-Week 10: 5.93
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Syracuse 27.
(Photo of Eric Dungey, Malik Clark: Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports)
