    • November 12, 2021
    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-5, 2-4 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

    SyracuseLouisville

    Associated Press Top 25

    NR

    NR

    US TODAY Coaches Poll

    NR

    NR

    SOS

    83rd

    14th

    SP+

    56th

    46th

    FPI

    60th

    48th

    - Offensive Statistics:

    SyracuseLouisville

    Total Offense

    58th (415.1)

    34th (442.3)

    Scoring Offense

    56th (29.4)

    60th (28.8)

    Passing Yards

    117th (167.4)

    61st (237.3)

    Yards Per Completion

    52nd (12.56)

    22nd (13.69)

    Rushing Yards

    3rd (247.7)

    23rd (205.0)

    First Downs Gained

    66th (191)

    79th (186)

    3rd Down Con. %

    99th (35.6%)

    88th (36.9%)

    4th Down Con. %

    39th (61.5%)

    80th (47.4%)

    Red Zone Con. %

    105th (77.4%)

    52nd (86.7%)

    Turnovers Lost

    26th (9)

    61st (12)

    Interceptions Thrown

    26th (5)

    26th (5)

    Fumbles Lost

    34th (4)

    105th (7)

    Tackles For Loss Allowed

    53rd (4.78)

    42nd (4.33)

    Sacks Allowed

    60th (2.11)

    39th (1.67)

    Avg. Time of Possession

    32nd (30:59)

    22nd (31:46)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Defensive Statistics:

    SyracuseLouisville

    Total Defense

    14th (316.7)

    87th (407.6)

    Scoring Defense

    44th (22.6)

    74th (27.4)

    Passing Yards Allowed

    25th (191.1)

    117th (274.6)

    Rushing Yards Allowed

    33rd (125.6)

    42nd (133.0)

    3rd Down Defensive %

    27th (34.6%)

    40th (36.2%)

    4th Down Defensive %

    71st (53.3%)

    85th (56.2%)

    First Downs Allowed

    30th (165)

    91st (200)

    Red Zone Defensive %

    51st (81.2%)

    117th (91.4%)

    Turnovers Gained

    129th (5)

    91st (11)

    Interceptions Caught

    119th (3)

    33rd (9)

    Fumbles Recovered

    112th (2)

    112th (2)

    Sacks Per Game

    4th (3.67)

    26th (2.78)

    TFL Per Game

    8th (7.2)

    32nd (6.1)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Special Teams Statistics:

    SyracuseLouisville

    Net Punting

    127th (33.57)

    43rd (40.80)

    Avg. Kickoff Return

    63rd (20.92)

    51st (21.67)

    Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

    15th (17.04)

    84th (21.81)

    Avg. Punt Return

    32nd (11.20)

    30th (11.73)

    Avg. Punt Ret. Defense

    58th (7.11)

    31st (4.70)

    Field Goal Attempts

    7-12

    9-12

    PAT

    32-34

    31-32

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 63.1 percent chance to win against the Orange. Louisville has an FPI of 4.4 (48th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 1.8 (60th overall).

    - SP+ Prediction:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-12 at 11.13.59 AM

    Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 59.76 percent chance to take down the Orange. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 7.7 (46th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 6.0 (56th overall). Following the loss vs. Clemson, Louisville is favored in all three of their remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).

    Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

    • Preseason: 6.97
    • Post-Week 1: 4.63
    • Post-Week 2: 5.71
    • Post-Week 3: 6.49
    • Post-Week 4: 6.14
    • Post-Week 5: 6.19
    • Post-Week 6: 5.47
    • Post-Week 7: 5.74
    • Post-Week 8: 6.56
    • Post-Week 9: 6.20
    • Post-Week 10: 5.93

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Syracuse 27.

    (Photo of Eric Dungey, Malik Clark: Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports)

