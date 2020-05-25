IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Football: 2020 Season Previews

Bryan Driskell

All summer Irish Breakdown is going to generate 2020 Notre Dame season previews that provide analysis of each position group, Irish players and other analysis of the program.

Each of those articles will be kept on this page. Just click on the links below.

POSITION PREVIEWS

Quarterback
Running Back
Tight End

PLAYER PREVIEWS

QB Ian Book
QB Brendon Clark
QB Drew Pyne

RB Jafar Armstrong
RB C'Bo Flemister
RB Jahmir Smith
RB Kyren Williams
RB Chris Tyree

TEAM ANALYSIS

2020 Season Preview: Offense

What Returns: Notre Dame Backfield

2020 All-American Candidates: Offense
2020 All-American Candidates: Defense

QB Play Has Been A Championship Stumbling Block

SEASON PREVIEW PODCASTS

Quarterback Depth Chart
Defensive End Depth Chart

Expectations For The Notre Dame Offense In 2020
Expectations For The Notre Dame Defense In 2020

Breakout Players For The 2020 Notre Dame Offense
Breakout Players For The 2020 Notre Dame Defense

OPPONENT ANALYSIS

Ranking The 2020 Notre Dame Schedule
2020 Schedule Is Loaded With Talented Quarterbacks

PODCAST: Previewing The 2020 Schedule
PODCAST: Ranking The Top Offenses On Notre Dame's Schedule
PODCAST: Ranking The Top Defenses On Notre Dame's Schedule

