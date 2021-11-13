Mikel Jones: Bye Week & Louisville

After nine weeks of nonstop play, the Orange used their well deserved bye week to prepare for a test of three. The test of three includes bowl implications as the Orange only need one win to solidify bowl eligibility. The next three weeks will be tough with matchups against Louisville (4-5), NC State (7-2), and Pittsburgh (8-2). Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones knows how special a win would be.

“It would be the sixth win to get us to a bowl game,” Jones said. “I haven’t been to a bowl game since I've been here and I’m pretty sure 95 percent of the team, so it would be a big one.”

Securing a win against Louisville will not come easy by any means. With the electric Malik Cunningham behind center the Orange will focus on containing the elusive quarterback. The play of Cunningham can be seen as Lamar Jackson-esque. Only 6’1, Cunningham stands proud in the pocket looking for a crease to scurry off. By happenstance the Cardinals will be retiring Lamar Jackson’s jersey during the game against Syracuse. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers sees Cunningham’s ability to run as a threat to the Orange.

“I think Malik is unique, I haven’t seen anybody catch him,” Babers said. “Malik is so fast. How do they go from Lamar to Malik?”

Malik Cunningham is not the only “Malik” the Orange have faced this season. The highly acclaimed Heisman projected quarterback Malik Willis from Liberty was held to a measly 49 rushing yards on 17 rush attempts. Although running the ball did not impact the game that time for Willis, his performance through the air carved the Orange secondary up. Willis threw three touchdowns on 205 yards passing. The ability to maintain patience in the pocket then at the slightest glimpse of pressure to escape make these two quarterbacks almost impossible to stop.

“He’s good at using his feet, he’s good at making plays, and he can throw better than he did last year,” Jones said.

The Orange are placing an emphasis on playing physical and keeping Cunningham in the pocket. The defense is no stranger to elusive quarterbacks; this season the Orange faced Malik Willis and Jordan Travis. Having experience against these quarterbacks should roll over into their game plan. The efforts to stop Cunningham simply come down to one thing, don't let him run anywhere, Jones said.

A win against Louisville will clinch a bowl game making up for a 1-10 record the Orange had last season. The test of three begins this Saturday at 12p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.