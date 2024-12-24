1990s No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Now Appearing In Social Media Comedy Skits
Lamar Odom's NBA career was full of highs and lows.
There was the Odom who could dominate at any minute. There was also the Odom who dealt with personal issues off the court throughout his career.
Odom, who retired in 2013 after 14 seasons, post-basketball starred in a reality TV show with Khloe Kardashian. Now, he is apparently dabbling in comedy. He appeared in a social skit with popular comedian Kountry Wayne. It was captioned: "When you find your side chick dating NBA star Lamar Odom."
Odom won two titles with the Los Angeles Lakers while playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant
IVERSON SHOWS NOTHING BUT LOVE FOR VICK
If anybody knows about second-chances, it's NBA legend Allen Iverson.
So it came as no surprise Iverson showed full support when former NFL quarterback Michael Vick was recently named coach for the Norfolk State football team. Iverson even attended Vick's introductory press conference.
“He’s been through the ups and downs in life," Iverson told reporters. "Who’s not going to listen to Mike Vick? “Who’s not going to tell you what’s right and what’s wrong other than Mike Vick.”
Vick and Iverson are both from the Norfolk area. They also ran into similar off-the-field issues during their careers. For Iverson, it was an arrest in high school for participating in a bowling-alley fight that landed him in jail. He rebounded to become the No. 1 pick in the 1996 NBA draft.
Vick was one of the most electrifying NFL quarterback before he was imprisoned for his role in a dog-fighting ring. He was on the way to a Hall of Fame career but it was interuppted by a 21-month prison term. Vick later returned to the NFL to get some sort of redemption.
Iverson feels coaching Norfolk State gives Vick another opportunity to make players better and learn from their mistakes.
“It’s a great story. It’s beautiful,” Iverson said. “It’s a beautiful day, not just what he has to offer to kids but to everybody.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
