5-Time All-Star Says Nikola Jokic Wouldn't Have Received Chance To Play In 1970s
NBA great Marques Johnson isn't one of those players from the older generation who criticizes today's game.
He understands how players like San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama have changed the game, becoming big men who are effective on the perimeter. That doesn't mean Johnson thinks players like Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic would have dominated the 1970s and `80s.
"The game has advanced," Johnson told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "The game has evolved. These guys skills-wise are so much far superior just in terms of pure basketball skills, from the Wemby's being able to step out, Brook Lopez being able to step out and knock down deep threes. If Nikola Jokic had played in the early `70s and `80s, he would have had a hard time getting into rotation."
Johnson said it has nothing to do with talent. It was more about the philosophy from those days. Jokic and Wembanyama would have struggled to get a chance because European players were considered "soft back in those days."
Johnson also said it just wasn't popular to utilize shooting big men. He compared it to six-year NBA veteran Richard Washington, who was also the MVP of the 1975 Final Four at UCLA
"Richards was a sweet shooting, 6-11, 230-pound great shooter," Johnson said. "He was a face up guy, 15 to 20 foot, didn't miss. The knock on him was that he was too soft. He doesn't play inside. He doesn't rebound. With Jokic, it would've been the same principle in that era."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
