Back In The Day NBA

6-Time All-Star Predicted Indiana Pacers Would Win Game 3 Because Of Rick Carlisle

Shandel Richardson

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle talks with referee Ben Taylor following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle talks with referee Ben Taylor following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Former NBA player Jermaine O'Neal looked like a genius after Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

During an appearance on the Run It Back podcast, O'Neal was giving praise to Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle.

"Rick Carlisle is a basketball savant," O'Neal said. "I had a chance to play for him when I was in Indy. He's a thinker. He's one of the best in-game strategy coaches that we've seen in the game. He's a little bit eclectic from a personality standpoint but he's an amazing guy."

O'Neal played for the Pacers from 2000-08 when he was among the top players in the league. That's when Carlisle was in his first stint with the Pacers before he joined the Dallas Mavericks. After returning, he has the Pacers two games from the first NBA title in franchise history. They defeated the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 Wednesday.

Before the game, O'Neal predicted a victory because of Carlisle. He views him as the X-Factor in

"We've all been around those coaches, where you got some you'll just run through a wall for and Rick Carlisle is one of those guys," O'Neal said. "He never seems to panic. He's not a guy that gets frustrated ... He's going to make sure his team is prepared and that why I think the Pacers are going to win [Game 3]."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS NEWS

Lakers legend has strong message for Luka Doncic

Larry Bird lookalike goes viral

Shaquille O'Neal blocks Wilt Chamberlain

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here