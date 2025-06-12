6-Time All-Star Predicted Indiana Pacers Would Win Game 3 Because Of Rick Carlisle

Jermaine O'Neal gives flowers to Rick Carlisle 💐



"Rick Carlisle's a basketball savant. ... He's a coach you'd run through a wall for. ... That's why I think the Pacers win Game 3."@jermaineoneal | @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/jrF1r0yU1p