9-Time NBA All-Star Anxiously Awaiting First Michael Jordan Meeting
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest stars in the NBA. The two-time MVP remains a top 10 player. He is used to photo shots and interviews. He's met plenty of top celebrities in the world.
But expect Antetokounmpo to be on pins and needles tomorrow in Greece. He is expected to meet NBA legend Michael Jordan for the first time.
"Michael Jordan is coming," Antetokounmpo said during an appearance with streamer IShowSpeed Thursday morning. "I swear to God."
The conversation then turns to if the popular streamer can tag along. Antetokounmpo gladly welcomed him but provided a head's up.
"If you're here tomorrow, come with me," Antetokounmpo said. "This is set by Nike, for real. Don't come to Jordan and start barking. He's gonna choke you. This is my first formal meeting. I shake his hand one time but I never met him."
The show caused quite the stir in the NBA world early Thursday morning. Antetokounmpo spoke on a variety of topics, including his love for Florida because of no state income taxes and playing in New York City. There is plenty speculation and rumors of him leaving the Milwaukee Bucks at some point this summer.
When asked if he plans to stay with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo said, "Probably. We'll see. I love Milwaukee."
ESPN analyst Shams Charania has repeatedly reported Antetokounmpo is expected to take his time to make a decision.
