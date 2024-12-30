Back In The Day NBA

A Young Larry Bird Once Gave Ultimate Trash-Talk To Hall Of Fame Teammate

Shandel Richardson

Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) on the bench against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Boston Celtics great Larry Bird had no boundaries when it came to talking trash.

It didn't matter if you were the 12th man on the bench, a role player or a Hall of Famer. Bird was going to give it to you.

The late "Pistol" Pete Maravich learned this in 1980, It was Bird's second year in the NBA. Maravich was in the middle of his lone season with the Celtics.

"The great Pete Maravich was on our team at that time," Celtics guard Cedric Maxwell said on a podcast. "We had Pete at the end of his career and we had Larry in the beginning stages of his career."

Bird was the cornerstone while Maravich was winding down his career. The incident began during an offensive set.


"So Pete passes the ball to Larry," Maxwell said. "Pete's man runs down and double teams Larry. Larry puts up some (messed) up shot and goes astray."

Maravich tried to offer advice but Bird wasn't hearing any of it.

"And we come back to the bench and Pete goes, `Larry, Larry, you're being double teamed. You've got to pass the ball," Maxwell said. "Larry looked up and said, `If you were any good, they wouldn't be double teaming me."'

Zing!

There's a reason they say Bird was one of the best trash talkers in league history.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com