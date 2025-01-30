Back In The Day NBA

Actress Explains Financial Advice Michael Jordan Provided In Early Mid-1990s

Shandel Richardson

Oct 27, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; 23XI team owner Michael Jordan watches during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
NBA great Michael Jordan knows a thing about money.

He is the richest athlete in sports history, making nearly $4 billion in his lifetime. He helped build Nike into an iconic shoe brand, starred in Gatorade and McDonald's commercials throughout the 1990s before becoming part owner with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan also has stake in auto-racing team among his plenty other business ventures.

Back in the early 1990s, when Jordan was filming the movie Space Jam, he offered some advice to actress Bebe Drake. She had starred in movies such as Boomerang with Eddie Murphy but Jordan provided a memorable lesson.

"He said to me, and I ain't never gonna forget it, `Don't you ever say you have enough money because there's not enough money in the world that you don't have enough money,"' Drake said during an appearance on the Holding Court podcast. "I looked at him like, `What the hell? Why would he say something like that?'"

The more you make, the more you can give.

Posted by Holdin' Court Podcast on Sunday, January 26, 2025

Drake then explained what Jordan was trying to say.

"He said, `I'm saying to you Ms. Drake is the more money you have, the more money you can give," Drake said. "You're the one wanting to build wealth and send them $200 to help or you can pay the $4,500 to build the well in the village.' And I'll never forget it."'

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

