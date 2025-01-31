Angel Reese Gets The Michael Jordan Treatment From McDonald's With New Burger
Angel Reese and Michael Jordan have a lot of similarities.
Reese stars for the Chicago Sky. Jordan starred for the Chicago Bulls in 1980s and `90s.
Now, both have another thing in common: a burger named after them at McDonald's
The fast-food spot announced the Angel Reese Special debuts Feb. 10.
“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken® Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020,” Reese said in a statement released by McDonald's. “It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams.”
Here's the kicker: The Reese burger is similar to one that featured Jordan's name, the McJordan, in the early 1990s. Both are barbecue, bacon burgers with cheese.
MAGIC GETS WEIRD COMPARISON
Former NBA guard Cuttino Mobley found a different way to describe Hall of Famer's "killer" mentality on the basketball court.
He candidly compared Johnson to an actual killer. Mobley, who spent most of his career with the Houston Rockets in the late 1990s and early 2000s, likened Johnson to serial killer Ted Bundy.
In the 1970s, Bundy lured dozens of women with his charm and good looks before murdering them. After his capture, he was executed in 1989 in Florida.
In a basketball sense, Mobley said Johnson was like that during games. He was friendly with his peers on the court before embarrassing them.
"Magic was like Ted Bundy. So listen, my major is sports psychology," Mobley said on an appearance on Byron Scott's "House Call" podcast. "So Ted Bundy he amused all the girls, smiling he's laughing, the handsome guy but then later on he's going to kill you. That's Magic. Magic is gonna smile at you and everything and it's 15 assists, 10 rebounds. He'll kill you like that."
