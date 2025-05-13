Anthony Edwards Shows Much Respect To NBA Legend After Game 4 Win
The meeting was between two of the most confident players in NBA history.
After leading the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Golden State Warriors, All-Star Anthony Edwards sought former player Gary Payton in the stands. The two exchanged hugs after Edwards pushed the Timberwolves to a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
"He didn't come up to me," Edwards said. "I came up to him. I don't think he's the type of guy to go up to nobody and give anybody props. I hear all the stuff about him, watch film on him and he was really like that. I told him I'm a big fan and I love the way you guard. Even offensively, he had a lot of game."
Payton and Edwards are built from the same mold. Both are super talented but also have no problem with letting the opposition know it. Edwards now is just one win from taking the Timberwolves to the conference finals for a second straight year. Last season they lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
Payton had similar success, helping lead the Seattle Supersonics to the 1996 NBA Finals. They lost to the Chicago Bulls but Payton earned his lone championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.
