Before Michael Jordan, A Forgotten Two-Time NBA All-Star Led Chicago Bulls
The city of Chicago has belonged to Michael Jordan since he was drafted in 1984.
Prior to Jordan's arrival, the Chicago Bulls still existed. And they had a solid player. His name was Reggie Theus, who starred for five seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Kings.
The experience in Chicago was eye-opening for Theus. He arrived in 1978 after playing West Coast ball while growing up in Inglewood, Calif. He then played for the high-scoring UNLV Runnin' Rebels in college.
So, naturally, things were different with the lowly Bulls.
Theus said, "Then I go to Chicago, which was a blue-collar, old-school franchise that really was all about slowing the ball down, grinding it out and basically fighting when things didn't go their way. It was very difficult."
Still, Theus averaged 16.3 points as a rookie. Scoring was never an issue but he struggled playing for a franchise that was among the worst at the time.
"I refrained from saying certain things when I was younger because it just wasn't right," said Theus, who is now the coach at Bethune-Cookman. "I have great admiration for the NBA and great admiration for being an NBA player and all the positives. But the (Bulls) franchise at that time was about as bad and awful as it could be. The ownership was awful."
Theus produced two All-Star seasons despite the problems. He averaged a career-high 23.8 points in his final full season with the Bulls in 1982-83. He was a double-digit scorer his remaining eight seasons.
"I had six coaches in my first five years in the league," Theus said of his time with the Bulls. "So you tell me how that would be good for a young guy? My first coach as an NBA player was Larry Costello ... He was a good buy but super old school. Now I'm old school, if I call him old school, that's ancient beyond ancient. He kicked me out of practice one time because I put the ball behind my back and threw a no-look pass. That's what I was dealing with."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA