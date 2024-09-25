Bill Russell-Wilt Chamberlain Fight Video Causes Fans To Question 100-Point Game
Footage recently surfaced of NBA greats Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell nearly coming to blows.
It is unknown what year the video is from but it was posted on the Facebook page of Open Court. It shows several Philadelphia Warriors and Boston Celtics getting into scuffles. The highlight was Chamberlain and Russell coming face to face. A shoving match occurred before the players were separated.
The clips captures how emotions were so high during these rivalry games but fans used it to question the validity of Chamberlain's 100-point game against the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pa., in 1962
There are conspiracy theorists who believe the performance never happened because the lack of camera footage. Yet this near brawl was somehow recorded?
Commenters on the post quickly referenced the game.
One poster wrote, "They got footage of everything but them 100 points...." The same poster later wrote, "I completely understand. We're talking about basketball brother not quantum mechanics. There's no footage of the 100 points. I've never even heard an interview from a fam who claims to have attended the game."
In Chamberlain's defense, every NBA game wasn't televised back then. As one commenter wrote, it was more difficult getting a camera crew to the game.
The post read: "I laughed at this comment. But I don't think it's the conspiracy people make it out to be. The NBA was as niche as arena football in 1962. Yall really think they sent a crew to film a random game in Hershey, PA that was played in a high school auditorium down the road from a chocolate factory?"
