Bitter Ex-NBA Rivals Become Big 3 Besties In Miami
Lance Stephenson made 'em dance with his New York City-bred ball handling skills in Miami 305's Big 3 home opener in southern Florida. His handle with the rock left one member of the Boston Ball Hogs on the hardwood. The crowd-pleasing moment was one of several inside the Kaseya Center.
Stephenson alongside, former Heat players Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers put a beatdown on the Ball Hogs. It was just weeks ago Beasley and Stephenson played a highly anticipated 1-on-1 matchup.
Beasley lived up to his moniker as "your favorite player's favorite player." victory. Stephenson’s history with Miami also made Sunday’s game noteworthy. It was just more than 11 years ago when Stephenson gained national notoriety for his antics against LeBron James and the Miami Heat during Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference finals. Television cameras captured Stephenson blowing into the ear of King James, who was unfazed by the attempt to throw him off his game. While the ploy did not work, the infamous moment was followed by a Pacers win,
The Heat won Game 6 and a trip to the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Last weekend Stephenson looked comfortable at home suiting up for the Miami 305. He and Beasley put aside past beef aside and feasted on Hogs. The Boston Ball Hogs could never catch up once Stephenson and Beasley began to show why both were two of the most respected players in the NBA. The 50-33 win over Boston has Miami on track for a winning season.
Miami 305 is currently among the top tier teams with a 2-1 record.
