Bob Costas Debunks Myth Of Titles Meaning More In LeBron-Jordan G.O.A.T Debate
Longtime announcer Bob Costas was around for the Michael Jordan and LeBron James years in the NBA years.
He recently chimed in on the greatest of all time debate between Jordan and James. He spoke about it during an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.
“Championships always factor into these sports talk conversations,” Costas said. “It’s what separates some people from others… But it’s funny, because in baseball for example people don’t apply the same standard. Nobody would say that Mickey Mantle’s Yankees were in 12 World Series and won 7 so that makes him better than Willie Mays or Hank Aaron…”
Costas further explained this by using Wilt Chamberlain versus Bill Russell.
“They blame Wilt for lost championships, they credit Russell for championships won… it’s especially true in basketball and I think it’s also true of quarterbacks in football. But that same yardstick does not seem to apply in other sports.”
PACERS GREAT STILL WAITING FOR JERSEY RETIREMENT
The Indiana Pacers are going for their first NBA title, starting tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of Finals.
No one is more stoked than ABA great Freddie Lewis.
"It's good to see," Lewis told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "I'm excited."
The fact the Pacers are in the Finals makes it the perfect time for the organization to honor one of its best players. Despite winning three titles with the ABA Pacers, Lewis' No. 14 jersey isn't hanging in the rafters. He is still holding out hope for it to happen.
"It should have happened a long time ago," Lewis said. "Back when all others were retired."
Reggie Miller (31), George McInnis (30), Mel Daniels (34) and Roger Brown (35) are the only Pacers with their jersey retired. McInnis, Daniels and Brown all starred in the ABA. Lewis, a three-time ABA All-Star, is deserving of the same honor. He averaged 16 points during his playing career.
Lewis, now 81, is patiently waiting for that phone call. He lives in Washington D.C., with his 96-year-old mother, who he takes care of.
“I’m hoping they’ll do right by him," NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry told the Indianapolis Star in January. "There are guys with far less accomplishments than Freddie Lewis in other arenas whose jerseys are retired.”
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
NBA legend makes head-scratching LeBron James statement
Thunder's roster compared to 2000's Spurs