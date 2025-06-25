Bomani Jones Asks Where's The Love For Rick Barry Among White NBA Players
There are plenty of debates in the NBA. The best player between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The best shooter between Stephen Curry and Ray Allen. The best center between Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.
There was also another conversation started recently that caught the attention of media personality Bomani Jones. He responded to an X post that claimed to name the best white players in NBA history. They were John Stockton, Jerry West, Dirk Nowitzki, Larry Bird and Nikola Jokic.
It promoted Jones to reply with this: "this why rick barry stays salty."
All of the players mentioned have their case over Barry. Bird was a three-time champion and won three regular season MVPs. Nowitzki won an MVP and a championship. Jokic has a title and three MVPs. West has one ring and also is the only player to win Finals MVP on a losing team. Stockton doesn't have any major individual awards but did play in two Finals before retiring as the NBA's all-time assists leader.
Which brings us to Barry.
He was named Finals MVP during his one championship season. He was also an eight-time All-Star but people tend to forget about his accomplishments. It would be hard to take anyone off the above list but Barry definitely deserves some consideration because of his contributions to the game.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Celtics great reveals true feelings for Showtime Lakers
Reggie Miller makes bold claim about playing in today's game