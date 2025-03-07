Back In The Day NBA

Charles Barkley Claims He Was Almost Traded To Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

Unknown date; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Charles Barkley (32) in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley's career almost took a detour to Los Angeles.

In the summer of 1992, Barkley was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Phoenix Suns. Before that, Barkley claims he was almost sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"True story, I get a call one morning from my agent, `The Sixers finally pulled the trigger," Barkley said during an appearance on The Steam Room podcast with Ernie Johnson. "I got traded to the Lakers. I'm like, `Damn, thank you, about time. I can't wait."'

Barkley, who was unhappy with the Sixers, was so excited he planned a meeting with friends.

"So I get my friends together. We go to Friday's and we get blasted," Barkley said. `Let's meet at 12. I'm out of hell. I'm out of purgatory. About 3 o'clock, my agent calls me, `The Sixers pulled out of the deal."'

Barkley says he shook off the hangover from that afternoon to still play the game later that night.

"We got a game that night," Barkley said. "I don't remember the game. I run home take a quick power nap and I don't even know what happened in the game. I was so mad but that's the weirdest trade situation I ever been involved in."

It was probably better off Barkley never went to the Lakers, who were rebuilding at the time. He led the Suns to the NBA Finals in his first season in Phoenix.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

