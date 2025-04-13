Charles Barkley Makes Bold Pick Regarding NBA Western Conference Playoffs
There are plenty Western Conference teams who receiving lots of love to win the NBA championship.
The Los Angeles Lakers have the LeBron James-Luka Doncic dynamic. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the No. 1 seed behind leading MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
But no one mentions the Los Angeles Clippers. Until now.
TNT"s Charles Barkley recently said the Clippers deserve some title consideration.
"The Clippers might be the second-best team in the West," Barkley said. "When healthy, they're healthy. Hey, Kawhi Leonard is amazing to me. I've never seen a guy who never plays basketball and comes back like he was playing somewhere and it was like he was playing overseas."
JORDAN RECEIVES MORE LOVE
Many are amazed at the longevity of Michael Jordan's impact on the NBA.
Kids still buy his shoes nearly 30 years after his retirement. Players continue to look to him for inspiration. That was evident with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' comments after Thursday's victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Edwards credited watching tapes of Jordan for his 44-point performance.
"My trainer told me to blackout tonight," Edwards said after the game. "So I tried to do that. We [were] watching—I know people [are] gonna love this but he sent me MJ videos every day about blacking out."
"And I think MJ said something like, 'Why would I worry about a miss if I haven't took the shot yet?' So he be sending me stuff like that. I appreciate him."
