Back In The Day NBA

Charles Barkley Makes Bold Pick Regarding NBA Western Conference Playoffs

Shandel Richardson

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There are plenty Western Conference teams who receiving lots of love to win the NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the LeBron James-Luka Doncic dynamic. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the No. 1 seed behind leading MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But no one mentions the Los Angeles Clippers. Until now.

TNT"s Charles Barkley recently said the Clippers deserve some title consideration.

"The Clippers might be the second-best team in the West," Barkley said. "When healthy, they're healthy. Hey, Kawhi Leonard is amazing to me. I've never seen a guy who never plays basketball and comes back like he was playing somewhere and it was like he was playing overseas."

JORDAN RECEIVES MORE LOVE

Many are amazed at the longevity of Michael Jordan's impact on the NBA.

Kids still buy his shoes nearly 30 years after his retirement. Players continue to look to him for inspiration. That was evident with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' comments after Thursday's victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Edwards credited watching tapes of Jordan for his 44-point performance.

"My trainer told me to blackout tonight," Edwards said after the game. "So I tried to do that. We [were] watching—I know people [are] gonna love this but he sent me MJ videos every day about blacking out."

"And I think MJ said something like, 'Why would I worry about a miss if I haven't took the shot yet?' So he be sending me stuff like that. I appreciate him."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL BASHES NEW GENERATION OF PLAYERS

DID THE MICHAEL JORDAN ALL-STAR FREEZE OUT REALLY HAPPEN?

ISIAH THOMAS CALLS OUT LEBRON JAMES

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com