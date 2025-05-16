Charles Barkley's Beef With Fellow NBA Great Has Apparently Simmered
It appears NBA heavyweights Charles Barkley and Charles Oakley are back on good terms. Well, at least better terms. Barkley and Oakley often feuded during their playing days in the 1980s and `90s. After being told Barkley said something nice about him, Oakley responded with some compliments during an appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio.
"He can't say nothing but something nice about me," Oakley said. "He knows what it is. I'm a toll booth, you ain't getting through unless you pay our tolls."
Oakley recently told a story of slapping Barkley in the face during an NBA lockout meeting in the 1990s. Both players were known for their tough-guy personas but Oakley often took it to another level. He was known as one of the league's top enforcers, dating to his days with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and later with the New York Knicks.
Still, Oakley have moved past their differences. He expects a cordial meeting the next time they see each other.
"He's got to come me, " Oakley said. "I'm the boss. I'm the CEO. He works for me even though he works for TNT ... I'll give him respect."
Oakley even offered more kind words.
"He's OK," Oakley said. "I just love his game. That's why I say he's one of the top four or five of all-time [NBA players]. I gave him his flowers. He's got to realize you've got to water them, too."
