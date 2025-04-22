Charles Barkley Slams Idea Of Stephen A. Smith Running For President
There is recent chatter of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith running for President of the United States.
Smith even added fuel to the fire by candidly saying he would entertain the idea of replacing Donald Trump in the 2024 election. TNT's Charles Barkley laughed at the thought of Smith entering politics.
“Calm down, Stephen A. — Stephen A. is one of my friends, but come on, man, stop it,” Barkley said during a podcast with Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated. “It started as a joke, and he took it seriously. Come on, man. All I’m saying is, knock it off.”
Barkley said he isn't a fan of Trump but the Democratic party needs stronger candidates. He did, however, drop an endorsement for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and Wes Moore of Maryland.
“As an independent, if the Democrats don’t get Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, orWes Moore, the governor of Maryland — if they’re not the party’s leaders — I wouldn’t consider voting for anyone else,” Barkley said on the podcast. “I think Josh Shapiro is amazing. I think Wes Moore is amazing. If the Democratic Party does not pick one of those two, they’re going to lose my support forever as an Independent.”
