Conservative Talk-Show Host Blasts Shaquille O'Neal Over Angel Reese
Former NBA player Shaquiile O'Neal recently caused a stir when he threatened ex-NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III over comments about WNBA star Angel Reese.
It led to conservative sports pundit Dan Dakich of Outkick to criticize O'Neal.
"Shaquille O'Neal, the Big Stupid, decided he's going to off on Robert Griffin after RG3 posted a photo that depicted Angel Reese as a monkey when people within Reese's inner circle confirmed to him that she does indeed hate Caitlin Clark," Dakich said. "There is not a white guy at ESPN that can get away with that."
O'Neal made the claim after seeing Griffin repost a photo of Reese on the cover of the latest cover for the NBA 2K video game. The photoshopped image replaced Reese's face with a monkey. O'Neal questioned why Griffin would share the photo. Rather than focus on the racist image, Dakich chose to call out O'Neal for his language directed toward Griffin.
"I really wish RG3 would say, `Bring it big boy. Bring your fat ass around here. Punch me. Let's see how that works out for you. Shaq's a little insecure baby."
Griffin has since taken lots of heat because of his way of condemning the post. While he said there was no place for racist images, he also used it as an opportunity to criticize Reese.
