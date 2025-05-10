Back In The Day NBA

Denver Nuggets Received Major Assist From NFL Hall Of Famer In Huge Upset

Shandel Richardson

Oct 31, 2012; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Former player Dikembe Mutombo is introduced prior to the Philadelphia 76ers home opener against the Denver Nuggets at the Wachovia Center. The Sixers defeated the Nuggets 84-75. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images / Howard Smith-Imagn Images
The Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets are two games from upsetting the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.

If things get close later in the series, they can always enlist help like the 1994 Nuggets did when they needed a boost. The Nuggets faced elimination in Game 4 against the Seattle Supersonics in the first round.

To motivate the crowd, they named legendary Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway the team's honorary captain. Elway addressed the fans before tip-off.

"Hey, we did it Monday night [in Game 3]," Elway told the crowd. "And we're gonna do it tonight. So let's get ready to Mutombo!!!"

Elway was referring to Nuggets center Dikembe Mutombo. The motivational tactic worked. The Nuggets won 94-85 in overtime, forcing a deciding Game 5 (first-round series only went five games back then). Denver then made history by becoming the first No 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed. They did it by rallying from a 2-0 deficit.

The Nugget nearly pulled off a similar upset in the conference semifinals against the Karl Malone and John Stockton-led Utah Jazz. They lost the first three games before evening the series at 3. The Nuggets then lost 91-81 in Game 7.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

