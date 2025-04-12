Did Los Angeles Lakers Really Get "Pat Riley" Hire In JJ Redick?
The chatter began the moment the Los Angeles Lakers hired JJ Redick as coach last summer.
There were several reports and comments about how the Lakers felt Redick was a "Pat Riley-like" hire. After one season, Redick is at least on the same level as Riley. The Lakers have already reached 50 wins in Redick's first season coaching a team that now includes LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Still, Redick has a long way to go to reach the realm of Riley.
He led the Lakers to a 50-21 record his first year as coach in 1981. Behind Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals. Riley later led the Lakers to three more titles before leaving the organization with a lasting legacy.
Now, Redick is in position to do the same. Guess the Lakers made the right decision. At least for now.
SHAQ CALLS OUT YOUNGER GENERATION
Shaquille O'Neal claims he played for the love of the game during his NBA career.
He doesn't feel the same about today's generation. O'Neal recently took aim at players now just chasing big contracts instead of championships and self fulfilment.
"I love the game but I don't think the current players love the game," O'Neal during a podcast appearance. "I think they love what they get out of the game. See, I didn't play for money. I played to have my names with the gods. Like if you gave me $40,000 for 10 years, I still would've played."
It should be noted O'Neal left the Orlando Magic in the mid-90s to pursue better opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won three championships. He also had contract disputes with the Lakers.
But O'Neal pointed out how today's players are asking for even more money. He criticized that because he feels players give less effort than in the past.
"So a lot of these guys want to make $200, $300 million, but they don't give the fans what they deserve," O'Neal said. "Shoot a 100 3s rather than going to the hole and tearing the rim down. So I don't think they love game."
NBA players have always asked for better contracts but it seems O'Neal is upset about players asking for more money before proving themselves.
