Dikembe Mutumbo Gave Michael Jordan A Hard Time For Not Dunking On Him
Dikembe Mutumbo once made it a point to give Michael Jordan a hard time for not dunking on him.
In light of Mutumbo's passing from cancer at the age of 58, a newly resurfaced video shows Mutumbo chopping it up with Jordan prior to the 1997 NBA All Star.
Mutumbo lets Jordan know he had never dunked on him. Jordan shrugged.
"Mike, come on man, be for real, you haven't gotten me yet," he said. Jordan immediately pushed back saying "Dikembe, don't even try it".
"You want me to call Scottie (Pippen)?," Mutumbo asked. "What are you gonna call Scottie for?" Jordan asked.
Mutumbo calls the ball boy over before Jordan agreed he hadn't gotten Mutumbo at the time.
Patrick Ewing was also in the room joining in on the playful banter.
Over the years, Mutumbo took every opportunity to trash talk Jordan. He once dared Jordan to shoot free throws with his eyes closed when the Bulls were playing against the Denver Nuggets.
Jordan followed through and made a free throw with his eyes shut.
Eventually, Jordan got his dunk on Mutumbo during the 1997 NBA Playoffs when the Bulls took on the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Jordan wagged his finger to Mutumbo in the same fashion Mutumbo did.
