Dirk Nowitzki May Always Be Considered Greatest Dallas Maverick Despite Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic has the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals for just the third time in franchise history.
They may fall to the Boston Celtics, but Doncic is responsible for the Mavs' recent resurgence. He led the league in scoring this season while making All-NBA First-Team for the fifth straight year. Doncic recorded an NBA-record six straight 30-point triple-doubles. He is arguably the league's best player.
But to one former Mavs player, he will always be second-team on the franchise list.
J.J Barea, who played on the Dallas 2011 championship team, said that distinction belongs to Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. Barea said Nowitzki, not Doncic, will forever hold that title.
He made the claim during an appearance on the "Run It Back" podcast.
"No... Dirk Nowitzki is an all-time Mav forever. There's no way," Barea said. "Luka could be the best player in the world forever and Dirk would still be there, the best Maverick of all time... He made the Mavericks what it is."
Nowitzki was arguably the Mavs' greatest draft pick. In 1998, they swapped places with the Milwaukee Bucks and acquired him for Robert "Tractor" Traylor. By 2006, Nowitzki had the Mavericks playing in their first Finals when they lost to the Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade-led Miami Heat.
Nowitzki won MVP the following season, led the Mavs to the No. 1 seed before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Three years later, he atoned for that by leading the Mavericks to an upset of the Heat. The heavily-favoried Heat were led by LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Wade.
The Mavs have since added a statue of Nowitzki outside AmericanAirlines Center. So Doncic will have a tough time besting that resume despite what he accomplishes.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher for Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com