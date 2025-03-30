Duke Superstar Cooper Flagg Earns Unique All-Time Comparison From Respected NBA Coach
Projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg is in the midst of an NCAA Tournament run with the Duke Blue Devils.
Their latest matchup was against the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide, where Flagg and company walked away victorious, 85-65. Flagg's performances at a high level on the biggest collegiate basketball stage are drawing attention from many, including a respected NBA coach.
George Karl was a head coach in the NBA across four decades, meaning his opinion is worth taking into account. With that said, Karl recently drew a unique all-time comparison for Flagg.
"Cooper Flagg’s comp is a more offensively skilled Scottie Pippen," Karl posted to X.
Few in the comments disagreed with Karl's take, as everyone is more than aware of the dominance and versatility Flagg has on the defensive end. He can seemingly guard every position due to his strong athleticism while also making consistent highlight plays.
The difference between Flagg and Pippen, as Karl noted, comes on offense. While the Duke superstar still struggles to handle the ball at an elite level and is not the strongest passer, his ability to score on all three levels is something the Chicago Bulls great never possessed.
Any team picking up a more offensively skilled version of Pippen is bound to have success for years to come.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.