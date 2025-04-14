Back In The Day NBA

Dwyane Wade Thanks Two-Time NBA Champ For Signature Move

Shandel Richardson

Feb 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwyane Wade smiles timeout during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwyane Wade smiles timeout during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade had one of best pump-fakes in NBA history.

He has always refused to take credit for developing it. That honor goes to two-time NBA champion Sam Cassell.

"I stole it," Wade said during an appearance on his podcast. "Let me get that. I like that."

Gotta give credit where it's due

Posted by Dwyane Wade on Sunday, April 13, 2025

Wade learned the move while he was in college. He was playing at Marquette while Cassell was on the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade noticed Cassell doing the move during practice.

Wade immediately began trying to emulate it. It eventually became the signature move during a Hall of Fame career, especially in his later years.

"I went to one of their practices in Milwaukee," Wade said. "I was like, `Ohh, I like that. Let me put that in my game. Shout out to Sam Cassell, I got my shot fake from him, for sure."'

BARKLEY BACKS THE CLIPPERS

There are plenty Western Conference teams who receiving lots of love to win the NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the LeBron James-Luka Doncic dynamic. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the No. 1 seed behind leading MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But no one mentions the Los Angeles Clippers. Until now.

TNT"s Charles Barkley recently said the Clippers deserve some title consideration.

"The Clippers might be the second-best team in the West," Barkley said. "When healthy, they're healthy. Hey, Kawhi Leonard is amazing to me. I've never seen a guy who never plays basketball and comes back like he was playing somewhere and it was like he was playing overseas."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL BASHES NEW GENERATION OF PLAYERS

DID THE MICHAEL JORDAN ALL-STAR FREEZE OUT REALLY HAPPEN?

ISIAH THOMAS CALLS OUT LEBRON JAMES

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com