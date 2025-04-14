Dwyane Wade Thanks Two-Time NBA Champ For Signature Move
Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade had one of best pump-fakes in NBA history.
He has always refused to take credit for developing it. That honor goes to two-time NBA champion Sam Cassell.
"I stole it," Wade said during an appearance on his podcast. "Let me get that. I like that."
Wade learned the move while he was in college. He was playing at Marquette while Cassell was on the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade noticed Cassell doing the move during practice.
Wade immediately began trying to emulate it. It eventually became the signature move during a Hall of Fame career, especially in his later years.
"I went to one of their practices in Milwaukee," Wade said. "I was like, `Ohh, I like that. Let me put that in my game. Shout out to Sam Cassell, I got my shot fake from him, for sure."'
BARKLEY BACKS THE CLIPPERS
There are plenty Western Conference teams who receiving lots of love to win the NBA championship.
The Los Angeles Lakers have the LeBron James-Luka Doncic dynamic. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the No. 1 seed behind leading MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
But no one mentions the Los Angeles Clippers. Until now.
TNT"s Charles Barkley recently said the Clippers deserve some title consideration.
"The Clippers might be the second-best team in the West," Barkley said. "When healthy, they're healthy. Hey, Kawhi Leonard is amazing to me. I've never seen a guy who never plays basketball and comes back like he was playing somewhere and it was like he was playing overseas."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
SHAQUILLE O'NEAL BASHES NEW GENERATION OF PLAYERS
DID THE MICHAEL JORDAN ALL-STAR FREEZE OUT REALLY HAPPEN?
ISIAH THOMAS CALLS OUT LEBRON JAMES
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA