Famous Comedian Goes Viral For Hilarious Magic Johnson Joke
Magic Johnson will seemingly always be remembered for two things.
His illustrious tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won five championships and cemented himself as arguably the greatest point guard of all time.
And, unfortunately, his HIV diagnosis that has been the subject of ridicule and jokes for decades. Comedian Marlon Wayans was the latest to join in on the antics, joking with Shaquille O'Neal about the Lakers legend.
"What kind of AIDS do you get where you've lived for 50 years? I want those AIDS," Wayans said on The Big Podcast with Shaq. "He's become a billionaire with AIDS, giving me those. What kind of AIDS is this? Financial aids?"
Johnson made the shocking announcement in 1991, sparking numerous speculations about his private life. But Wayans' joke centered around the all-time great's success despite the disease.
Johnson is one of the highest-grossing athletes of all time, boasting a net worth of $1.5 billion. He was thrice named the NBA MVP and earned three Finals MVPs in nine appearances. Johnson earned All-Star recognition nearly every season, including two All-Star Game MVPs. He is the all-time leader in assists per game, leading the league in that category four times. Johnson's ability to score and assist at a high level elevated him as the top point guard to ever play the game.
Steph Curry would probably like to have a word with him on that, though.
