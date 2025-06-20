Five-Time NBA All-Star Weighs In On Latest LeBron James Hot Topic
LeBron James has often created controversy with comments off the basketball court. The latest was his appearance on the Mind The Game podcast with Hall of Famer Steve Nash. James tackled the issue of "ring culture" in the NBA.
While James has four championships, he said it's unfair to base players' legacy on titles. Many around the league have chimed in on the discussion, including five-time All-Star Chris Webber.
"I think they're different conversations," Webber said. "I don't think someone is a scrub because they did not win a championship, especially if you were the bus driver, if you were the guy responsible [for] leading your team. It's certain rings. If you don't have the rings, you're not allowed in."
Webber is among the players without rings. He is joined by the likes of Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, John Stockton and Tracy McGrady. Webber said it shouldn't impact a player's legacy because it's a team game. Some great players were placed in more fortunate positions like Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade while others such as Mitch Richmond and Reggie Miller had to struggle to win during their careers.
Regardless, Webber said those players are still respected by peers.
"Sometimes, we put too much on rings," Webber said. "But I do think rings count. I would have to say that. My favorite players like a Barkley or Malone and others. Of course, Malone is one of the greatest players ever but if you do put a ring on that, I do get the conversation."