Five-Time NBA Champion Puts Mark Price In Shooting Category With Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is considered one of, if not the best, shooter in NBA history.
There are others in the conversation, including Ray Allen, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Reggie Miller and Larry Bird. One forgotten name is five-time All-Star Mark Price, who starred for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1980s and `90s.
Before former NBA player Ron Harper won titles with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, he played with Price for the Cavs. In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Harper said Price was similar to Curry.
Harper said, “You think Steph Curry’s running around with the catch-and-shoot, dribble, and all of that? I would love to see Mark Price and Steph Curry shoot off in their heyday.”
Price averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 assists throughout his career on 40 percent shooting from the arc. He also won the 3-point contest twice during All-Star Weekend. Price played under different rules, but he have had a similar impact as Curry in today's game.
MEDIA PERSONALITY CRITICIZES JORDAN'S WEIGHT
Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley have both been retired from the NBA for two decades.
While they were both Hall of Famers during their careers, they added a few pounds in retirement. It led to media personality Jason Whitlock questioning if Jordan has reached Barkley in weight.
"That looks like a former NFL left tackle," Whitlock said on his Fearless podcast. "Does that not look like Michael Oher more than Michael Jordan?"
Whitlock suggested the NBA could save All-Star Weekend if it pitted Jordan and Barkley in a competition next February. First, it would be the weight competition and then ...
"I'm not trying to beat up Michael Jordan but this is just something that I noticed," Whitlock said. "Michael is getting a little chunky. I thought we got a solution to NBA All-Star Weekend ... We have a weigh-in competition between Jordan and Barkley and then after the weigh-off, then they play a game of 1-on-1 against each other. I think this solves NBA All-Star Weekend."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA