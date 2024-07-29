Gary Payton Gets Into A Scuffle With Jordan Crawford During A Big3 Game
NBA legend Gary Payton almost got into a brawl with Jordan Crawford during a Big 3 match up between the Enemies and Bivouac.
Throughout the game, Crawford of the Enemies was taunting Payton, coach of Bivouac. Then after a timeout was called, both men went face to face needing to be separated.
The game was pressure packed as they Bivouac defeated the Enemies 50-46. This is nothing new for "The Glove, who was one of the games' greatest instigators.
Payton was notorious for his ability to get on the nerves of his opponents as well as his teammates.
Recently, Vernon Maxwell, a former Seattle Supersonics teammate, shared on Gilbert Arenas' podcast about a skirmish between them during practice over Payton's treatment of Maxwell's mentor Shammond Williams.
Shaquille O'Neal said he woud put Payton on his Mount Rushmore of "NBA a**holes". Interestingly enough, the only player Payton said he could never seem to tick off was John Stockton.
Nevertheless, Payton is one of the greatest players in the game's history. He was Defensive Player of the Year, a 9-time All-Star, made 9 All-NBA and All-Defensive teams, and was an NBA champion.
He still hasn't loss the edge which made him such a polarizing player, as Jordan Crawford witnessed first hand.
He now knows what it's like to be inside the glove.
