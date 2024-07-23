Back In The Day NBA

Glaring Stat Shows Talent Gap Faced By 2024 Olympic Team Vs. 1992 Dream Team

The United States Olympic team will face far more NBA players from around the globe in 2024 than it did when the Dream Team won gold in 1992.

Aug 8, 1992; Badalona, SPAIN; FILE PHOTO; USA Dream Team guard Michael Jordan (9) is defended by Croatia guard Drazen Petrovic (4) in the mens basketball gold medal game during the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games at Pavello Olympic Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY SPORTS
When the United States fielded the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, they faced nine NBA players.

Those players included Drazen Petrovic, Toni Kukoc, Dino Radja, Sarunas Marciulionis and Detlef Schrempf.

This time around, Team USA is up against two-time MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetounmpo of Greece. Nikola Jokic and Nikola Jovic are teammates for Serbia. Reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert are leading France.

In all, there are 61 players from 11 countries Team USA are competing against. The NBA is looking for more overseas players because interest has increased exponentially since 1992.

So while the Dream Team is considered the greatest in sport history after an easy 8-0 run to the gold medal, they faced inferior competition compared to today. Team USA refuses to take any opponent lightly. For example, there are no golfing on game days as there was in Barcelona in `92.

"Steph [Curry] and I are not going to be like [1992 U.S. coach] Chuck Daly and Mike [Jordan], we're not playing golf every day in France. I know Chuck and Michael had a great time together on game days playing 36 [holes]," Kerr said. "Those days are long gone. We have our hands full. Despite the amazing roster we have, FIBA is tough."

