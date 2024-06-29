Back In The Day NBA

Grant Hill Part Of Reason Today's Players Think They Could Dominate Past NBA Eras

Thirty years ago, Hill was drafted in the first round by the Detroit Pistons and former players like Gilbert Arenas, who played in a different era, are still talking about him today.

Feb 15, 1996; Auburn Hills MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen (33) guards against Detroit Pistons forward Grant Hill (33) at the Palace at Auburn Hills. The Bulls beat the Pistons 112-109 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Gilbert Arenas will never forget watching Grant Hill play in the NBA.

He simply referred to him as "Prototype No. 1." Arenas and Hill played at different times, but he grew up emulating the former Duke star.

Thirty years ago, Hill was the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. Arenas said it marked the beginning of a new era in basketball when the point forward came into the game. There was Scottie Pippen before but Hill took it to another level.


"I saw what happened when the prototype number one came into the league. You all didn't know what to do with it, which was Grant Hill," Arenas said in a YouTube video interview with DJ Vlad two years ago. "A two guard, three guard who actually went left or right. Y'all didn't know what was going on. You had Tim Hardaway, who had the Timmy cross, but you never had a 2-3 that actually crossed that fast."

Players often found it difficult to guard Hill because they did not know which way he was going.
Arenas compared Hill to Scottie Pippen, but with better moves off the dribble. His career would have been more memorable if it weren't slowed by injuries.

"He was barbecuing . Pippen, [Michael] Jordan and [Dennis] Rodman with the (expletive) crossover, he couldn't shoot a lick, a younger Grant Hill didn't shoot very well." Arenas said. But, he got to the basket like no other."

