Grant Hill Says Drug Tests At 1996 Olympics Were Not So Random
Grant Hill tells a story about random drug testing taking place at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta,
It appears as though the testing was not so random.
"We won a gold medal and playing with those guys was a big thrill," Hill said on The Dan Patrick Show, "But in the Olympics, true story, nobody wanted to be the leading scorer because you got drug tested."
Hill said the testing took up to two hours after the game, or was done real early the next morning. He said no one wanted to be hassled.
"The only players that got drug tested every game was Karl Malone," Hill said. "It was Karl Malone and whoever was the leading scorer."
The team figured it out early, Players would rather stockpile assists than make baskets, They wanted to play it safe.
"We figured it out after a couple of games," Hill said. "So, at the end of the games everybody's passing it to each other. Nobody wants to shoot. It looks like we were being unselfish. But nobody wanted to score because it took like another hour or two for the drug testing. Nobody wanted to be there and have to go through that whole process."
The leading scorer for the United States was Charles Barkley, who averaged 12.4 points. Penny Hardaway and Gary Payton led the team in assists,
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
