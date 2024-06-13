Halfcourt Shot In 1970 NBA Finals Is Why They Called Jerry West Mr. Clutch
The NBA has its share of nicknames.
There was "Air" for Michael Jordan because he floated. The "Doctor" for Julius Erving because he made house calls. The "Mailman" for Karl Malone because he always delivered.
And then there was "Mr. Clutch" for Jerry West because he was actually that: clutch. The NBA world mourned the death of West Wednesday. He was 86.
“Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years," league commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr. Clutch’.
West lived every bit up to the nickname during his Hall of Fame career. No shot was bigger than the one he made at the buzzer to force overtime against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The shot was from 60 feet. Here's a look at the clip:
The shot tied the game at 102 but would have won it if were made in today's game. It only counted for two points because there was no 3-pointer. The Knicks won in overtime on the way to winning their last championship, but West's shot is arguably the best moment of the series. And that includes Knicks center Willis Reed courageously returning from injury for Game 7.
