Hall Of Famer Dominique Wilkins Learned At An Early Age To Respect NBA Elders
Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is among those who believe the NBA was more physical in the 1980s.
His proof comes in a story he tells from his rookie year in 1982.
"We were playing against the [New Jersey] Nets, they had Darryl Dawkins, who they used to call Chocolate Thunder," Wilkins said during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast. "And I dunked on him and I'm pointing and I'm talking trash, right? He's looking."
Wilkins quickly realized that behavior wasn't going to fly in the league. Dawkins made sure of that.
"The next play down, almost an identical play, I went up," Wilkins said. "He put his elbow in the middle of my chest, slammed me to the floor, stood over me and he dared me to get up. I was pissed off. I just laid there til he moved. He said, `Don't ever try that shit again. Now, get up, shoot two free throws."'
Wilkins never thought about retaliating against Dawkins because of the size difference. Dawkins gained notoriety in the NBA for being one of the players to enter the league straight out of high school. He also was known for breaking backboards.
Wilkins wanted no part of that.
"I got up, brushed myself off, I shot my two free throws and shut my mouth," Wilkins said. "You ain't gonna fight him. He's 280 pounds. I'm 210, 215 soaking wet. I'm not going to challenge him."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA