Hall Of Famer Makes Strong Claim About Switching Teams With Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady was arguably the best NBA player in the early 2000s. At the time, he played with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. He made one of the All-NBA teams and was an All-Star from 2001-05. The only knock was postseason success.
As a primary player, he never advanced past the first round. His legacy took a hit despite being elected to the Hall of Fame. He spoke about it recently in wake of LeBron James' comments about ring culture in the NBA.
McGrady said he would have won titles if he were in the right situation during Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN. He used Kobe Bryant as an example. Bryant won his first three titles while playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal.
"You don't think I could win a championship," McGrady said. "You don't think I could carry the Lakers to a championship?"
McGrady put up huge numbers during his career but had little postseason success. His best chance to win a title came in 2013 with the San Antonio Spurs when he was well past his prime after being slowed by injuries. The Spurs lost to the Heat in seven games.
"If I'm just put in the position to win a championship, I damn sure would show up and do what I do in the playoffs to elevate my team to that level," McGrady said. "I just never had the chance. So do I get diminished because I never won a championship?
