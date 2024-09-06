Hip-Hop Icon Puts Julius "Dr.J" Erving Among The NBA Greats

Dr J ⁦@JuliusErving⁩ could’ve easily as well jumped over players too. Especially guards. Lonnie Shelton was 6-8 . The ABA didn’t record 90% of Doc. The Nba got off slow on keeping highlights until the 80s. Pre ESPN Warner Wolf & George Michael had something to do with that pic.twitter.com/QFcJW5G9n3