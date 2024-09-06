Hip-Hop Icon Puts Julius "Dr.J" Erving Among The NBA Greats
In this case, rapper Chuck D "believes the hype."
The rapper was part of the Public Enemy group that dominated the 1980s. It also means he was around to watch Julius "Dr. J" Erving play at his peak. On Thursday, Chuck D decided to pay tribute to one of his favorite NBA players.
Here's what he wrote on X: "Dr J could’ve easily as well jumped over players too. Especially guards. Lonnie Shelton was 6-8 . The ABA didn’t record 90% of Doc. The Nba got off slow on keeping highlights until the 80s. Pre ESPN Warner Wolf & George Michael had something to do with that."
It is unknown if Chuck D was responding to the latest claims by NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and former player Gilbert Arenas. Both have taken shots at the athleticism from players in the 1970s, `80s and `90s.
Edwards said the league didn't have much more than Michael Jordan. Arenas has often said players from yesterday couldn't compete in today's game because they are slower.
What they forget is Dr. J was one of the most athletic players to compete in the ABA and NBA. He played during a time when many games weren't televised. By the time he arrived in the NBA, he was past his prime.
We will never get to know how he would have stacked up against the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant, but it's best just to appreciate his game than criticize it.
