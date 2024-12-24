Back In The Day NBA

How One Of NBA's Greatest Enforcers Became A "World-Renowned" Chef

Shandel Richardson

Aug 17, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Killer 3s head coach Charles Oakley during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Killer 3s head coach Charles Oakley during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
NBA tough guy Charles Oakley was known for roughing up players during his playing days.

He served as the protector for the likes of Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing in his career. Nowadays, Oakley has somewhat shed his enforcer persona.

He spends most of his time working as a chef. He explained when he learned how to cook during an appearance on Kevin Garnett's podcast.

"The thing is, I'm picky," Oakley said. "My grandparents, my mother, all my sisters, my aunts, they're great cooks. When I was coming up, I always had a great meal. When I got older, I had to adjust to them cooking to cooking for myself. When I got to the league, I really had to adjust."

Oakley said being on the road so much helped him make the decision. Teams have specific meals while away from home, so he wanted some variety. The best way to do that was learning to cook. He eventually preparing meals for teammates.

"When I was on the road, I didn't want to eat the same food on the road when I come back home," Oakley said. "So I started dipping and dabbling, doing this, doing that. I started learning how to cook. When I got to Toronto, I used to tell every guy on the team, pick a day of the month and I'm gonna cook for you.

Oakley has since cooked for Jay-Z, Jordan and Oprah Winfrey. He also makes meals for the homeless across the country and has worked as a private chef.


Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

