How To Two NBA Greats Battled It Out For Scoring Title In 1978

When today's fans think of the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic first comes to mind.
For the San Antonio Spurs, it's Tim Duncan and David Robinson.
Before all of those players, it was David Thompson and George Gervin dominating for both franchises. In 1978, they were involved one of the greatest ends to the NBA season when Gervin edged Thompson for the scoring title.
Thompson thought he had it won when he scored 73 points, including 53 in the first half, for the Nuggets the previous night.
"I remember M.L. Carr was playing on the Detroit Pistons team and he came up to me and said, `Man, I think you got it DT. There's no way Gervin can beat me,"' Thompson said in an interview with NBA TV.
Gervin, nicknamed the Iceman, needed 58 points for the Spurs to regain the lead.
"David scored his 73, the press called me up and said, `Ice you just lost your title,"' Gervin said.
Gervin's teammates played a role in his 63-point performance the final game to propel him to the title. His 27.2 average just edged Thompson's 27.1.
"Little did I know, [coach] Doug Moe and them were waiting downstairs in the lobby for me, saying, `Ice, we're going to give you a shot at this,"' Gervin recalled.
It's something Thompson has yet to forget.
"I'm still mad at Gervin for beating me because he got three scoring titles after that," Thompson said. "He could've gave me at least that one."
