Indiana Pacers Superfan/Grandma Shows Off Her Extensive Knowledge Of Old School NBA
An NBA fan who is a grandma likely has more knowledge of the game than you.
A video posted on social media shows a woman identified as "Granny Smith" dropping some serious takes on the league, dating to the 1960s. A huge Indiana Pacers fan, she gave her reasoning for picking Bill Russell as her favorite over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Here's a link to the video. It led to her getting to meet Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton.
"My favorite player just died," she said in the interview. "That was Bill Russell. I also liked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. I remember him when he was Lew Alcindor."
She even takes exception to those who think Russell played against weaker competition during his playing days.
"I don't think that's fair because he played against Wilt Chamberlain. He didn't play plumbers and janitors," she said. "He played on award-winning teams. They have more NBA championships than anybody else.
Here's more of her NBA opinions:
She thinks Reggie Miller is better than Patrick Ewing.
On if Ewing was a better player than fellow Georgetown player Allen Iverson
"Ewing played for John Thompson at Georgetown. He was pretty good. Of course, Patrick Ewing [is better] because he's normal."
On the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate:
"You can't even compare those two."
On who she'd want to play like:
"Probably Oscar Robertson. He's probably the most well-rounded player."
The lady sure does know her hoops.
