Indiana Pacers Thought They Had Original LeBron James In Late 1990s
Former NBA player Jonathan Bender entered the league with hype similar to LeBron James.
He wasn't "The Chosen One," but the expectations grew after a dominant 31-point performance in the 1999 McDonald's All-American Game. It elevated his status enough for the Indiana Pacers to select him out of high school with the No. 5 pick in the draft.
Turns out, the McDonald's Game was the last time Bender electrified a crowd. He played just 262 games in eight seasons, His best year was 2001-02 when he averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 assists.
After retiring in 2010, Bender found hope off the court but still near it.
“I wasn’t gonna sit around and mope,” Bender told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. “I still had ideas, creativity, vision.”
Some of Bender's NBA struggles were pinned on chronic knee problems. He wanted to prevent others from having the same fate. In 2013, he launched the JB Intensive Trainer.
“I had older guys — cats like Penny [Hardaway], Amar’e [Stoudemire] — hitting me up, saying, ‘Yo JB, this is legit.’ That felt good," Bender said. "Like, I found another way to hoop — just not on the court.”
While Bender never reached All-Star status in the NBA, he has no regrets about the path taken in life after basketball, flash bulbs and the bright lights.
