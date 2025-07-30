Back In The Day NBA

Jalen Hurts Draws Inspiration From 1990s NBA Legend

Shandel Richardson

Jul 23, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts as he addresses media during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined an elite club last February. He led his team to a victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In an interview with Esports Insider, he recently revealed he draws inspiration from a former NBA superstar.

He said he's built a solid relationship with Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan.

“That’s been a growing relationship and growing friendship,” Hurts said “And obviously the mentality he’s had, what he’s meant to competitive sports, speaks for itself. That’s something that I’m able to lean on.”

Many consider Jordan as the greatest player in NBA history. He led the Bulls to six titles during the 1990s. They came during an eight-year span. The two seasons the Bulls failed to win a championship were when Jordan retired to go play for the Chicago White Sox.

Behind Hurts, the Eagles are once again expected to contend for the NFL championship. The Eagles have the third-best odds behind the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens according to Fan Duel. Hurts said he's remained in contact with Jordan over the past few months.

“Yeah, you have conversations with some pretty good people, pretty cool people, successful people," Hurts said. "I keep that intimate. I know obviously the relationship with MJ is out there, so I’ll be respectful to the other ones.”

